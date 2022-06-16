Dr. Nayan Patel, PharmD, the author of The Glutathione Revolution, has been working for over three decades to unlock the key to vitality and good health while aging.



Dr. Patel joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said, “the essential components, as you all know, include a balanced diet, moderate exercise, and lessening the damaging effects of oxidative stress on the body.” He went on to say, “What you may not know, is that an additional key to vibrancy with aging is the body’s naturally occurring Master Antioxidant, Glutathione. This master antioxidant is vital for optimal health.”



The body naturally produces Glutathione, the master antioxidant, to detox our body of all the toxins and chemicals we are exposed to.



However, our demand for glutathione increases when our body can’t produce enough of Glutathione to keep flushing out all the toxins we are exposed to.



Age, diet and stressors all play a role in increase toxic load which is why Dr. Patel says it is important to learn how the master antioxidant works in your body and how you can get more.



Dr. Patel provided these links to your body’s reaction to Glutathione:



● Mind – Healthy levels of glutathione aid in focus and clarity. Low glutathione levels in the brain have related to the oxidative stress occurring in neurological diseases.



● Body – Antioxidants, especially glutathione, are essential to balance the free radicals that cause oxidative stress and lead to chronic inflammation. This is crucial to overall health as chronic inflammation is at the core of several disorders in the body and disease.



● Health – Glutathione boosts the liver’s ability to get rid of waste and toxins, increasing energy and vibrance. It’s also integral in the processing of oxygen in the mitochondria, making one less prone to fatigue.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

