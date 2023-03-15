For some, cooking can be a daunting task and navigating the kitchen can be intimidating. Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Guest Host and Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips for anyone to get started in the kitchen and become a better cook, while whipping up an easy, delicious pan seared steak recipe.

Pan Seared Steaks – Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

4 Tenderloin Steaks, 6-8-ounces each, 1 ½-inches thick

2-ounces extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher sea salt

2 tablespoons whole peppercorns

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/3 cup Cognac, plus 1 teaspoon

1 cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:

Let filets sit out for 30 minutes before cooking. Rub each steak with oil and season with salt.

Coarsely crush peppercorns in a mortar and pestle and spread them on a plate evenly.

Press the filets on both sides into the peppercorns to coat and set aside.

Preheat sauté pan over medium heat for 2-3

Add steaks to the pan and cook without moving cook for 4 minutes, turn each steak and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, depending on or desired doneness.

Remove filets to a serving platter and cover. Off the heat, add Cognac to the pan and carefully ignite the alcohol with a long match.

Gently shake the pan until the flames die. Return the pan to the heat and add the cream. Bring mixture to a boil and whisk until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, approximately 5-6 minutes.

Add a teaspoon of Cognac and season to taste with salt. Add filets back to pan close flip pan and cook for 2 minutes longer for medium, spoon sauce over and serve.

