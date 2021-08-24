The Art of Mentoring

Author Susan Soffer Cohn grew into the artist she is today with the help of her mentors, her peers, and a small push by her loving husband.

In her book, The Art of the Mentor, you can learn what makes a great mentor, how they can help you achieve things that you never thought possible and how to differentiate the good from the great.

Cohn joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what critics are calling ‘a must read book’.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.