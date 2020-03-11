The Art of Cosmetic Aesthetics: What is Melasma and is there a fix?

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Often called age spots, Melasma symptoms include dark, irregular, well demarcated hyper-pigmented patches that appear on cheeks, nose, upper lip, forehead and chin.  Dr. Anne Hermann of Hermann Wellness discusses various treatment solutions for melasma with Bloom host Carissa Galloway, RDN.

