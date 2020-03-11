The Art of Cosmetic Aesthetics: What is Melasma and is there a fix?

Often called age spots, Melasma symptoms include dark, irregular, well demarcated hyper-pigmented patches that appear on cheeks, nose, upper lip, forehead and chin. Dr. Anne Hermann of Hermann Wellness discusses various treatment solutions for melasma with Bloom host Carissa Galloway, RDN.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your melasma treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location:813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires March 31, 2020)