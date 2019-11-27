The Art of Cosmetic Aesthetics: Vascular Laser

Out darn spot! New vascular laser to treat cherry hemangioma and small veins on the face and body is now being offered by Hermann Wellness. Dr. Anne Hermann shares info on the latest vascular laser treatment she offers with BLOOM host Carissa Galloway, RDN.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location:813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires December 31, 2019)