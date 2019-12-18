Live Now
The Art of Cosmetic Aesthetics: Marionette Lines Have Nothing to do with Puppets!

Repeated facial expressions, normal age related loss of collagen and volume plus everyday stress cause us to develop deep lines around our nose and mouth as we age.  These are sure signs of getting older. Dr. Anne Hermann of Hermann Wellness shares info with BLOOM host Carissa Galloway, RDN on dermal fillers which can help turn back the clock.

