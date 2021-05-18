The President & CEO of the Special Olympics Florida joins Gayle Guyardo about the new license plate to support Special Olympic Athletes and their families.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.



The Art of Becoming Unstuck



The author of ” The Art of Becoming Unstuck: your personalized journey through consciousness in search of ultimate happiness” Arda Ozdem, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with tips to get out of life’s ruts.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.