Dr. Gino Collura, a researcher, and the author of “The 7 Layers of Successful Relationships”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his book which takes a deep dive into the fabric of what makes humans connect, grow, thrive and why so many individuals are failing at creating authentic and meaningful relationships.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



