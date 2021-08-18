The 14-Year-Old known as “The Boy with the Stutter” is out with a book to help us all overcome life’s obstacles

14-year-old author and orator, Brayden Harrington, who spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration and at the Democratic National Convention conference in 2020, suffers from a speech impediment and stutter.



Harrington joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about his new book ‘Brayden Speaks Up: How One Boy Inspired the Nation’.

