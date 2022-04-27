Rick Birt the President & CEO of SADD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with important information for parents and teachers on how to have the distracted driving conversation with their students and children.



In conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, S.A.D.D. is offering strategies, tools and resources to help equip students with the ability to make positive decisions while behind the wheel.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



