Rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide among adolescents have risen sharply in recent years.



Teen coach Desiree Panlilio joined Gayle Guyardo with what parents need to know to support their children during what some are calling the ‘Inner Pandemic’ amongst young people.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



