Tech for Humanity is a movement to get people with a large following to use their platform to highlight what’s right with this world.

Kellee Marlow and impact entrepreneur and business strategist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about Tech for Humanity.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.