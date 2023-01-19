Co-Owner of Pasta Packs, Chef Nic Bryon, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the youth cooking classes he heads up at the University Area CDC, while he serves up a delicious pasta recipe.

Spaghetti Alla Pesto | Grilled Chicken Breast | Fresh Pasta | Garlic Bread

RECIPE:

4 cups baby spinach

1 cup fresh basil

½ cup toasted walnuts (Or pine nuts)

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper

Salt & Pepper to taste

1lb Spaghetti

Pecorino Romano Optional

DIRECTIONS: Pesto Sauce

In a food processor, combine spinach, basil, walnuts, 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon

juice and zest and ¼ cup water, puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and

set aside.

Finish the dish! In a medium size pot add 5-6 cups of water and 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil.

Once boiling, cook the pasta until al dente, if using fresh pasta, about 2 minutes. In a separate dutch oven or medium size pot, heat remaining olive oil, shaved garlic

and crushed red pepper over medium-high heat. Lightly Cook until golden and

fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Next add the cooked pasta to the sauteed garlic along with the fresh pesto sauce. Gently

mix coating the pasta with the bright vibrant pesto. Season as desired and top with a little pecorino romano for some extra flavor!

