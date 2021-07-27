Tasty Sugar-Free Muffins

We have read many articles and have been told plenty of times by health experts to cut back on our sugar intake.

We know the risks of getting diabetes, obesity, and high blood sugar levels, but did you know you can even end up blind?

Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss her incredible story, while also making yummy sugar-free blueberry muffins is Jayne Jones, AKA the ‘No Sugar Baker’, and Author of “The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets.”

No Sugar Baker’s Blueberry Muffins

Topping Ingredients:

½ C. Almond Flour

½ C. Swerve Granular

1 t. Salt

4 T. Melted Butter

Filling Ingredients:

4 Oz. Cream Cheese

3 T. Swerve Granular

Batter Ingredients:

2 Eggs

1 C. Swerve Granular

8 T. Melted Butter

1 T. Vanilla

1 ½ t. Baking Soda

½ t. Salt

1 C. Sour Cream

2 C. Almond Flour or Bread Flour

1 Pint of Fresh Blueberries

Easy Directions:

In a small bowl, combine all topping ingredients and set aside. In large mixing bowl, mix eggs, Swerve, butter and vanilla.

2. Add in baking soda, salt and sour cream and mix till just blended. Add in flour. Combine and fold in blueberries.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and Swerve.

4. Line a muffin baking pan with cupcake paper liners.

5. Spoon ½ cup full of batter, add a spoonful of cream cheese mixture and top with a spoonful of batter.

6. Top each muffin with a spoonful of topping mixture. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!

