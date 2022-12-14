Food Network baking champ and HUNGRY VX Celebrity Chef Jason Smith joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a tasty DIY gift idea.

Happy Holiday Snack Mix:

Serves 24

Ingredients:

3-cups wheat chex

3-cups corn chex

2-cups mixed nuts (heart healthy mix)

1-cup golden raisins

1-cup dried cranberries

1-cup dried figs

3-TBSP sesame seeds

3-TBSP chi seeds

½-cup coconut oil, melted

¼-cup honey

1-tsp cayenne pepper

1-tsp cinnamon

1-orange zested

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees, spray a baking sheet.

• In a large bowl place, the first eight ingredients, toss.

• Then add the coconut oil, honey, cayenne, cinnamon, and orange zest toss good to coat all ingredients.

• Spread on prepared baking sheet in a single layer, bake for 15 mins, remove, and stir, bake for another 15 mins, remove, and let cool. Place in airtight container or into jars for gift giving.

ENJOY!!

