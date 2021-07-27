Tasty Bourbon Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with a healthy dessert.

BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH OATMEAL COOKIES

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter (room temp)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbls. BOURBON (I used Four Roses)

2 1/2 cups oatmeal

1 1/4 cup BUTTERSCOTCH Chips

1 1/2 cups walnuts

Preheat oven to 350

Lightly grease a baking sheet (or use parchment paper)

In small bowl, combine flour salt, and baking soda. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla, and bourbon.

Add flour mixture to wet mixture. Stir until well combined. Fold in oatmeal, butterscotch chips, and walnuts.

Drop large tbls (I do about tablespoon, and a 1/2) onto prepared baking sheet. Stick a few extra butterscotch chips on top of each cookie. Bake for 9-11 minutes, until edges are getting crispy, but middle is soft. Take out of oven, and let sit on baking sheet for about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to parchment paper or wire rack to cool. ENJOY!

NOTES- You can omit bourbon, and just add an extra tsp of vanilla. Add chocolate chips to this if desired, it’s great. I make mine large, but you can make smaller cookies, just might take a few less minutes to bake, so watch them.

