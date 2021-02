Tara Beier is a voice of action amid the pandemic.

The Canadian-American singer’s song “Hero & The Sage” was recently chosen as the call to action song for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ “100 Days 100 Nurses” campaign to honour nurses on the frontlines and to encourage everyone to wear a mask.

Beier’s joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about her song ‘Hero & The Sage’ Backs Biden’s ‘100 Days, 100 Nurses’ Campaign.