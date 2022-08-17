Tampa’s First Cat Café and kitten lounge is now open in Tampa and is the brainchild of two University of Tampa Students. The young entrepreneurs Lindsey Marzo and Brieanna Rekow – co-owners of Cats & Caffeine appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo along with a couple of the adoptable kittens.

