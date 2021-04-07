Tampa’s Butterfly Whisperer working to save our planet

Anita Camacho the founder of the Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, and owner of Little Red Wagon, traveled the world studying butterflies, and she’s a huge proponent of native plants and their importance.

In her on-going “Gayle On The Go” series, Gayle Guyardo features Hillsborough Counties only native plant nursery on BLOOM, and discovers why the butterflies that live there are so important to our environment.

If you would like to learn more about native plants, and see the butterflies up close and personal visit Little Red Wagon on Henderson Blvd. in Tampa, Florida.