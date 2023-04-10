From his vision for Tampa’s South Howard Avenue, to being part of Old Hyde Park leveling up its restaurant scene, Tampa-based Next Level Brands’ Jeff Gigante has a proven track record as a visionary when it comes to dining experiences.



One of his latest concept restaurants, Boulon Brasserie, backed by Bill Gates and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, earned Gigante a mention in Time Magazine’s article putting Tampa on the map as one of the best places to live in the world.



Gigante who is creating an all star line up of industry leaders continues to work on ways transform Tampa’s restaurant scene.



He joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about what’s next for the future of Tampa Bay.

