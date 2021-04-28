Tampa YMCA Summer Camp

The Tampa YMCA is excited to provide a variety of safe, fun day camp programs this summer.

One option for water enthusiasts is swim camp. Each day, campers will be introduced to new water sports and/or water games in the pool while also participating in traditional camp activities such as teambuilding, character development and arts and crafts. Specialty camps, like this one, vary by location.

These fun and unique experiences give Y campers an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. In Y Summer Camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential.

Camper safety is the Y’s top priority. Y leadership will be sure to communicate all COVID-19 safety guidelines prior to the start of summer camp, based on recommendations from the CDC and local health/government officials.

Spots are filling fast at 16 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties. To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at https://www.tampaymca.org/letscamp