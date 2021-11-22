Tampa Oyster Fest Presented by Frameworks of Tampa is Back!

Now more than ever schools and teachers are noticing young people are having a hard time post Covid-19 pandemic.

They have to overcome obstacles of being at home and in challenging learning environments for months.

They have to re-learn some things and be reminded of others.

Frameworks of Tampa Bay empowers educators, youth services professionals, and parents and guardians with training, coaching, and research-based resources to equip students with social and emotional skills.

It’s not the IQ they focus on, but the EQ.

That’s the emotional components that help us all engage differently. These are tools needed for their future success.

John Wakefield the Board Chair of Frameworks joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the non-profit helps student learn coping skills to succeed academically and in life.

Wakefield also shared news about a popular fundraiser for oyster lovers that supports the non-profit.

If you would like to support Framework head the Tampa Oyster Fest Presented by Frameworks of Tampa Bay is happening Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2 – 6pm.

