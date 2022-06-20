People with Ramsay Hunt syndrome are speaking out after Justin Bieber’s diagnosis – shining a spot light on its debilitating symptoms.



The pop star who’s suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, updated his fans on his condition after revealing his diagnosis.



Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare disorder caused by a viral infection in the ear, which affects the facial nerve, leading to paralysis.



Bieber wrote on Instagram that “each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me (Jesus).” He also called what he’s going through “a horrific storm.”



Rebecca Hurst, MD an Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology at the University of South Florida who is a General Neurology & Neuromuscular Medicine specialist with USF Health joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what patients what leads to this devastating diagnosis.

