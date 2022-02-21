Tampa Man Says Innovative Scan Saved His Life

Skip Monaghan shares his health story of how the Life Guard Imaging helped save his life on Bloom with Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations of Life Guard Imaging and Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo. While never having any heart symptoms, Skip says the innovative scan showed a high score and he sought immediate treatment with a cardiologist revealing 80% blockage. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer – and the life saving stories they receive from people – like Skip, who have used their innovative body scan through early detection. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
