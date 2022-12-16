Tampa Jewish Family Services never turns anyone away. In a given year, Tampa Jewish Family Services’ Community Food Bank distributes more than 7,500 bags of food and strives to provide a well-balanced supplement to more than 650 households throughout Hillsborough County each month.

The Food Bank primarily operates through the efforts of faithful hardworking volunteers.

Tampa Jewish Family Services’ Community Food Bank distributes from the Cohn Campus in Citrus Park, the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in South Tampa, and in Brandon.

Lea Merrill Davidson-Bern, the Food Bank Director and Volunteer Coordinator joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the community can support Tampa Jewish Family Services.

The Tampa Jewish Family Services’ Community Food Bank mission to serve those in need is accomplished by:

-Professional screening of potential clients

-Soliciting food and funds from the community

-Storing, distributing and delivering food

-Maintaining cultural and religious traditions for isolated seniors

-Fostering a sense of community by encouraging volunteerism

The main center is located at the Cohn Campus Citrus Park Food Bank Distribution and open on the first Thursday Each Month:

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

