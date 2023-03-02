Dr. James Huang, the Surgical Director of the Living Donor Kidney program at Tampa General Hospital joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how TGH is dedicated to assisting patients through every phase of the transplant journey.

Two women with ties to Tampa Bay joined the conversation after having their own incredible experience at TGH’s Kidney transplant center.

Kathryn Kochevar a living donor and Candie Barrameda a kidney donor recipient went to Tampa General Hospital for kidney transplant surgery which was a incredible success.

Kochevar was discharged a day after donating her kidney and Barrameda was released from the hospital over the weekend to recover.

The pair now consider themselves Kidney Sister and believe they will have a friendship that will last a lifetime.

