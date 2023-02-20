Social & Environmental Activist and TikTok sensation Caulin Donaldson joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how his Beach Cleanup along Florida’s beautiful west coast beaches went virtal on TikTok.

Donaldson says, “the most important factor behind the success of my brand has been the consistent and authentic work.” He went on to say, “the relationship between my audience and me is very strong. I know exactly who I’m talking to, and how to present environmental content in a digestible and understandable way.”

Donaldson built a social media platform with millions of followers who are interested in learning about how to make positive impacts in our local community.

The environmental activist has spent consecutive days picking up trash on the beach every morning to show how anyone can make an impact at anytime, anywhere in the world.

While most of his content revolves around beach/ocean conservation & litter awareness, Donaldson also generates content about veganism & sustainability swaps.

