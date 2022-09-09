Color therapy, also known as chromotherapy, is a form of therapy that uses color and light to treat certain mental and physical health.

Types of Color Therapy

In color therapy, it is believed that different colors are able to impact the body differently.

Red: Red is used to energize or invigorate a person who might be feeling tired or down. However, red may also trigger people who might already be tense.

Blue: Chromatherapists use blue to try and influence depression and pain. Darker shades of blue are also thought to have sedative properties and may be tried for people who experience insomnia or other sleeping disorders.

Green: Green is the color of nature, and according to chromatherapists, it can help relieve stress and relax a person.

Yellow: Yellow can be used to improve your mood and make you happier and more optimistic.

Orange: Orange, much like yellow, can be used to elicit happy emotions from people. The bright warm color is also thought to be able to stimulate appetite and mental activity.

