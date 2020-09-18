Tampa doctor goes viral on Facebook live

A Tampa family medicine doctor goes viral on Facebook Live. Dr. Lisa S. Koche is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Bay Area, and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Her practice Spectra Wellness Solutions cares for 8,000 patients across the bay. At the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, Dr. Koche started regular Facebook Live sessions to guide her patients during very confusing times. When she mentioned that politics is getting in the way of doctors practicing medicine, and getting patients the treatment they need, her post went viral.