Dr. James Brookins, Jr., MD (Chairman Tampa Alumni Guide Right Foundation) or Henry Bell join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about a Derby Party that supports charity.





The Tampa Derby Day Party: Bow Ties, Hats & Bourbon is being held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre at 4121 North 50th Street Tampa, FL 33610 from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





Information about the Foundation: https://tampagrfoundation.org/