Artist, Writer, Interior Designer, and Moth Storyteller Trisha Mitchell Coburn, worked in NY and all the fashion capitals of the world for about ten years, and eventually making her way to Milan, Italy to work along side top designers like Giorgio Armani in his showroom.



Coburn joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her life story and how she is working with top actor and producer Jean Smart to turn it into a movie called “Miss Macy”.



