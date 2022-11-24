There is a fun activity you can do to bond with your family happening right here in Tampa Bay. Since 2016, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has brought the sights and sounds of the holidays to Downtown Tampa with the Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ashly Anderson with the Tampa Downtown Partnership joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about what you can expect at this year’s Winter Village.

Winter Village opened on November 18, 2022 and will stay open until January 4, 2023. It’s located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Check out their Facebook page for real time updates.

