Tampa Bay Wellness Expo

Tampa Bay Wellness Expo at Westfield Countryside September 22, 2019 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM Tampa Bay Wellness Expo at Westfield Brandon September 29, 2019 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM The Tampa Bay Wellness Expos caters to the integration of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The Tampa Bay Wellness Expos focus on not only physical health but also traditional and holistic medicine options, mental and spiritual wellness resources, and education. Contact Simply Events at 727-674-1464 or email SimplyEventsFL@yahoo.com for more information

