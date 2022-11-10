If you’re a mom on social media and you love Pinterest-worthy ideas you will love Diana Blinkhorn a.k.a @MrsBlinks. The popular “Pinterest Mom” is famous for all go-to mother ideas from birthday parties to amazing travel ideas and hacks watch this story Mrs. Blinks joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.