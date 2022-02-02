Tampa Bay Puppy Bowl Stars

Look for local pups from Tampa Bay to be participating in this years Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday!



Aja Nikiya the founder of the Compassion Kind Foundation, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about the Tampa Bay based rescue, and how the exposure during Puppy Bowl is a huge opportunity for the non profit to share it’s mission worldwide.

