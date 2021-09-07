Tampa Bay Man Raised 66K and Shaves Head on Nationally Syndicated Bloom to raise for the National Pediatric Foundation

Joe Lamphier, the Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of Crown Automotive Group raised 50K for the National Pediatric Foundation and had his head shaved on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom hosted by Gayle Guyardo.



He brought along Barber Jessica Moore who shaved his head to reveal his new look.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.