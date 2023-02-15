Tampa Bay Food Fight benefits the Metropolitan Ministries scholarship program for the culinary arts program.

This year Team St. Pete won, taking back the trophy from Team Tampa.

Social Roost made a clean sweep on the People’s Choice awards winning Best St. Pete Restaurant and Best Tampa Bay Cocktail, the first restaurant in the event’s history to do so.

The winning food for the Main event, Bagel and Lox Tostada, Deconstructed Ora King Salmon Banh Mi, Iberico Pork.

The Executive Chef at Social Roost in St. Petersburg, Florida, Chef Susan Burdian and the Executive Chef of Levy Restaurants & Tropicana Field Chef Mike Malone joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the importance of funding youth programs so students can start a career a in culinary arts.

