Tampa Bay Cafe is the Center of High Profile Health Documentary

Revelations Café in Lutz, Florida is a plant-based and faith-based hot spot.



It serves up everything from Plant Craver Protein Bombs, Vegan Banana Bread, Figgy Goat Flatbread, Impossible Burgers, Cool smoothies, Electro Lyft with spinach, banana, pineapple, pecan butter, chia seeds and coconut water and more. But, Revelations serves up more than just amazing plant based foods, it’s the backstory of the owners that is now giving the café world wide exposure.



The producers of the hugely popular Forks Over Knives documentary is about to roll out a film called “Revelations Café, Food for the Soul”.



In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo visits Revelations Cafe to find out why it’s so special.



The documentary is set for release in a free premiere on July 8th at 6:30 pm arrival/7 pm screening in Lutz.

Grace Family Church

5101 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558



Link for people to register for the free premiere is:



https://revelationscafepremiere.eventbrite.com



