As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready for Monday night football the organization says goodbye to longtime team physician Dr. Joseph Diaco.

Dr. Diaco joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization and Hugh Culverhouse in 1976, the year the team originated. He was soon named the head doctor for the Bucs, a position that he held for 33 years.

Dr. Diaco was one of the longest-running team doctors in NFL history and was one of the creators of the NFL Combines.

He became so well known as an innovative sports medicine doctor and surgeon, and had the privilege of operating on numerous world-class athletes in other sports (MLB, NHL).

He remained very close with the Glazer family and the President of the Buccaneers, Brian Ford, as well as so many of the players who loved him.

The organization recently awarded him a second Super Bowl ring in 2021 even though he has been retired from the team since 2008.

Top Plastic Surgeon, and Joe’s son, Dr. Dan Diaco, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his father’s legacy in Tampa Bay.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



