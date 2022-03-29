Victims2Survivors-US has partnered with First Lady Donna Edward (Louisiana) Louisiana First Foundation and National Coalition For The Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking with the “Get Help, Get Out” Post It Note Initiative.

Connie Rose the head of Victims2Survivors joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the “Get Help, Get Out” Post It Note Initiative happening in New Orleans during the Final Four.

