Tampa Baes Cuppie Bragg joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom

Tampa Baes, with Cuppie Bragg, Haley Grable, Brianna Murphy, Olivia Mullins is a reality series follows a young group of lesbian friends in Tampa Bay.



One of the Amazon series stars, Cuppie Bragg joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how she handled her anxiety while the show was in production.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

