Do you turn to food when you feel sad, overwhelmed or angry?



Are you unhappy with your physical appearance and tired of fighting with your body and your weight?



This is a problem for millions of Americans who eat for emotional reasons.



The good news is that emotional overeating can end, and you can be restored to health, beauty and peace of mind.



Psychologist, Mindful Eating Instructor and the author of the upcoming book, “Tame Your Appetite”, Dr. Sheila Forman joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to tame emotional eating.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

