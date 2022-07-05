Passionate posts about Roe V Wade are flooding social media as youth in America want their voices heard on both sides of the issue.



Renowned parenting psychologist and the author of the book “Winnie and Her Worries” Reena Patel joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips for parents to talk to their children about the Roe v Wade decision.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.