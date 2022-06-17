For some families, talking about mental health may be an everyday occurrence.



For other families, it may be a new topic, and it may feel a little awkward at first, but Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Simarta Brennan-Prescod says the more you do it, the more comfortable it will feel: for you and for your children.



Dr. Brennan-Prescod joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to get started, and get past one-word answers, to get the conversations started.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



