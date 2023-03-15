In the world of wellness, taking control of your health is this year’s mantra. We see disease, sickness, mental illness, harmful chemicals in foods, products, and even the environment. Many say it’s time for a change and an opportunity to take back our own healing.

The Co-Founder of Human Garage, Garry Lineham, joined Guest Host and Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how each of us has the power to heal ourselves with simple methods to reduce stress.

