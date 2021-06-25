Take the Work Out of Being a Dog Owner

(NEXSTAR) – First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are working tirelessly to locate possible survivors following the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, video from the garage of the apartment complex shows.

On Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) shared footage to Twitter appearing to show firefighters and rescue technicians drilling through a wall in the basement parking garage of the Surfside apartment building. Search and rescue teams with the MDFR’s Florida Task Force-1 and Technical Rescue Team were among those working to free trapped residents, the MDFR indicated.