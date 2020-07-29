Take A Bite: Steak and Corn Salad

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a delicious recipe for Steak and Corn Salad with Avocado Lime Cilantro Dressing.

Steak & Corn Salad with an Avocado Lime Cilantro Dressing by Gina Ferwerda

AVOCADO LIME CILANTRO DRESSING

2 avocados, halved, seeded and peeled

Juice of 1 large lime (or 2 small limes)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/3 cup avocado oil

1 tablespoon Tabasco green pepper sauce

2 teaspoons Gina’s Guac Seasoning (or salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion, celery salt and cumin)

STEAKS & COMPOUND BUTTER

2 large thick-cut rib eye steaks

Steak seasoning (or kosher salt or sea salt and cracked black pepper)

Michigan Cherrywood Smoked Seasoning (or a smoked flake sea salt, dill weed, granulated garlic, onion, rosemary and red pepper flake)

1/4 cup softened butter

CORN & BLACK BEAN SALAD

1 can fresh cut corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup diced avocado

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup diced cucumbers

4 cups mixed salad greens

Preheat grill to 400 degrees.

MAKE AVOCADO LIME CILANTRO DRESSING

Add all dressing ingredients to a food processor. Process until thoroughly combined.

PREPARE CORN & BLACK BEAN SALAD

Add all ingredients to a medium size bowl, then add half of the Avocado Lime Cilantro Dressing. Gently fold all ingredients together. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

PREPARE STEAK AND COMPOUND BUTTER

Sprinkle seasonings on all sides of the steaks. Add some seasonings to the softened butter and set aside. Place steak on the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes each side for medium rare, or longer if desired. Slather 1 tablespoon of compound butter on a cutting board and set one steak on the butter. Slather another tablespoon of compound butter to the top of the steak. Repeat this process for the remaining steak and let steaks rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing.

ASSEMBLE

Add mixed greens to a large salad bowl. Layer some of the corn and black bean salad over the mixed greens. Top the salad with the steak slices and drizzle the entire dish with more dressing and serve family style.

NOTE-

There will be leftover Corn & Black Bean Salad. Set the remaining Corn & Black Bean Salad out and serve with tortilla chips.

OPTIONAL-

Make a Steak, Corn & Black Bean Taco

Heat some corn tortillas and add the steak slices and salad mixture to the taco shells. Yum!