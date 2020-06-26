Take A Bite: Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shows Bloom viewers how to make Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

One-Pot Roast Chicken Noodle Soup

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced celery

12 cups chicken stock or broth (can substitute with water and chicken soup base or bouillon cubes)

1 (5- to 6-pound) roaster chicken

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon House Seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion powder and smoked paprika)

16-ounce bag extra wide egg noodles

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

PREPARE SOUP

Place onion, carrots, celery and broth into a large roasting pan.

PREPARE CHICKEN

Remove giblets from chicken cavity and discard. Dry the skin of the chicken with a paper towel. Rub oil over the skin and sprinkle with House Seasoning. Tie the legs together with twine. Tuck the wings under and place chicken on roasting rack.

ROAST CHICKEN

Place roasting rack in the pan over the broth and vegetables and roast for approximately 1½ hours, or until thermometer reaches 165ºF.

30-60-90

After 30 minutes, place a piece of aluminum foil over the chicken so it doesn’t brown too much. Don’t wrap foil around chicken; lightly tent it over the top. After 60 minutes, add the noodles to the hot broth. Stir all together to make sure noodles are completely submerged in broth. Remove after approximately 90 minutes, making sure the chicken has reached 165-degrees F and the noodles are cooked.

ASSEMBLE

Remove chicken and let sit for at least 10 minutes before carving. If noodles are done, remove soup from oven. Otherwise, leave soup in oven while the chicken is resting. Add 2 cups of shredded or cubed chicken to the soup and serve.

GARNISH

Celery leaves or fresh dill or parsley