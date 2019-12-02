Take a Bite: Pumpkin Pie Empanadas

PUMPKIN PIE EMPANADAS

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbls. Heavy whipping cream

1 tsp cinnamon (plus more for garnish)

1/4 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp allspice

1/4 white pepper

Pinch of salt

1 package of refrigerated pie crust (or your favorite pie crust recipe)

1 egg (for egg wash)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips (melted)

Preheat oven to 375- place parchment paper on large baking sheet. Take out pie crusts, and set on counter (there will be 2-use both) In medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, brown sugar, whipping cream, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, white pepper, salt until well combined. Unroll the pie crusts on a flat surface. Using a round cookie cutter, biscuit cutter or round glass, cut out 16-18 circles. Grab scraps of dough, roll out, and make a few new circles. Take the circles, and place on prepared baking sheet. Add a tbls (more or less depending on what size your circles are) of pumpkin and place in top half of the circle. Gently fold over the crust, to make a little half moon shape. Using fork tines, press all around where the crust meets. Making it look like an empanada. Beat egg in small bowl, brush each little empanada with egg. Sprinkle cinnamon over top. Bake for 20-22 minutes until golden brown. Take out, and let cool. Melt white chocolate slowly, and drizzle over top of each empanada. Serve with whipped cream or on their own. ENJOY! NOTES- you may make more or less if using a bigger or smaller cutter. Just adjust how much you put in empanada. These are good without the white chocolate, but it does make it a bit sweeter, and look good. Using the refrigerated pie crusts in this recipe is an easy shortcut t make things simple. Make your own if you prefer. If your circles are smaller, use less pumpkin filling in middle, so it doesn’t shoot out when you fold it over, if it does, it still bakes up fine, and tastes great.