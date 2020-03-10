Take a Bite: Kale Berry Salad

News
Posted: / Updated:

Adrienne Falcone Godsell is a holisitic chef that wants to help everyone learn how to easily cook plant based meals. For National Nutrition Month she’s sharing a simple kale berry salad recipe.

Kale, Berry Orange

1 Bunch Kale, Chopped 1 C Fresh Berries

1 Orange, Peeled And Cut Into Wedges ½ Red Onion, Thin Slice

½ C Sunflower Seeds ½ C Shredded Coconut

2 Tbsp Coconut Aminos 1 tsp Herbamare

1. Chop Kale Into Bite Sized Pieces And Put Into Large Bowl.

2. Cut Onion And Add.

3. Peel Orange With A Paring Knife. Then Cut Out The Segments, Following The Nature Of The Fruit. Squeeze In Any Remaining Juice.

4. Add Sunflower Seeds, And Coconut Aminos.

5. Massage Kale Mixture With Hands For 2 Minutes, To Get The Flavors Into The Leaves.

6. Add Berries On Top Of Kale. If Using Strawberries, Cut Off Ends And Slice. Toss Once More To Mix.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss