Take a Bite: Kale Berry Salad

Adrienne Falcone Godsell is a holisitic chef that wants to help everyone learn how to easily cook plant based meals. For National Nutrition Month she’s sharing a simple kale berry salad recipe.

Kale, Berry Orange

1 Bunch Kale, Chopped 1 C Fresh Berries

1 Orange, Peeled And Cut Into Wedges ½ Red Onion, Thin Slice

½ C Sunflower Seeds ½ C Shredded Coconut

2 Tbsp Coconut Aminos 1 tsp Herbamare

1. Chop Kale Into Bite Sized Pieces And Put Into Large Bowl.

2. Cut Onion And Add.

3. Peel Orange With A Paring Knife. Then Cut Out The Segments, Following The Nature Of The Fruit. Squeeze In Any Remaining Juice.

4. Add Sunflower Seeds, And Coconut Aminos.

5. Massage Kale Mixture With Hands For 2 Minutes, To Get The Flavors Into The Leaves.

6. Add Berries On Top Of Kale. If Using Strawberries, Cut Off Ends And Slice. Toss Once More To Mix.